NHL, Adidas Go For New Look With Eco-Friendly All-Star Game Jerseys

The NHL is trying something new this year at the All-Star Game in San Jose.

Instead of players rocking different variations of jerseys rocking the NHL shield, players will have their own teams’ crests for the league’s 3-on-3, four team tournament that pits each division against each other.

But rather than have an abundance of colors out on the ice, the league paired up with Adidas to make colorless jerseys. The sweaters are also eco-friendly, being made from repurposed and upcycled materials from the ocean.

In other words, they are made from garbage. But the results are actually anything but that.

The league has busted out some very, very colorful all-star jerseys in the past and decided it was time to take a complete 180 from that direction.

NHL and Adidas unveil eco-friendly jerseys for 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Game. For the first time in NHL All-Star history, the jerseys feature each team's crest, marking it the first time that team logos are being used for the jerseys.

The All-Star Game will be played on Jan. 26. Needless to say, the NHL hopes the action on the ice is more colorful than the jerseys.