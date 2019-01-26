NHL All-Star Game 2019 Live Stream: Watch 3-On-3 Tournament Online

The lone Boston Bruins All-Star is headed out to San Jose to participate in his first NHL All-Star game.

David Pastrnak has tallied 56 points (27 goals, 29 assists) through the first half of the NHL season, and leads his team in both points and goals.

The 22-year old winger’s Atlantic Division friends and foes will suit up alongside him as they hope to win the $1 million prize at San Jose’s SAP Center.

When: Saturday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Nov 23, 2018; San Jose, CA, USA; An overall view of the ice prior to the game between the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports