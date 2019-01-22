Nick Wright Believes Tom Brady’s Performance Vs. Chiefs Was Saved By Dee Ford

Nick Wright will do whatever he can to discredit Tom Brady even though he and the New England Patriots punched their tickets to Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.

Wright, who’s probably New England’s biggest hater, refused to praise the 41-year-old quarterback during Monday’s episode of FOX Sports 1’s “First Thing’s First,” saying his performance in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs would have been altered drastically had Dee Ford “lined up six inches back.”

"The narrative surrounding Tom Brady today, not his legacy or career but his performance last night, is so dramatically different if Dee Ford lines up 6 inches back like he's supposed to." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/PrNqICVqQ8 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 21, 2019

To recap: Ford was offsides when Brady was intercepted by Kansas City safety Daniel Sorensen with 54 seconds left in the game and the Chiefs up 28-24. If the pick stood, it likely would have ended the Pats’ chances at heading to the Super Bowl. Instead, Ford was flagged and New England scored two plays later.

Had Ford not been on offsides, however, Wright said it would have all but sealed the game for the Chiefs and would have ended the New England dynasty.

While Wright did say Brady was the “greatest quarterback ever,” it doesn’t take away from the fact he’s unwilling to give the QB the credit he deserves, especially after the talking head claimed the Pats’ dynasty would be ended by the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Divisional Round.

But even after New England made easy work of the Chargers, and beat a tough Kansas City team on the road to earn a trip to its ninth Super Bowl, Wright refuses to budge.

Maybe a win Super Sunday (finally) would change his mind.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images