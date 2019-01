The Boston Bruins will face off against the Calgary Flames at TD Garden on Thursday night and the team had a couple of reasons for celebration prior to the game.

In the NISSAN Morning Drive, NESN.com’s Courtney Cox explains how David Krejci’s wife gave birth to a baby boy and how David Pastrnak reacted to being selected for the 2019 NHL All-Star Game.

Watch their reactions in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images