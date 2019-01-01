Leprechaun Down! Notre Dame Mascot Eats It Before 2019 Winter Classic

The supposed “luck of the Irish” was exposed in memorable fashion Monday afternoon at the 2019 NHL Winter Classic.
Moments before the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks dropped the back at Notre Dame Stadium, the school’s Leprechaun mascot went for a tumble while carrying the Notre Dame flag around the ice. Better yet, the embarrassing moment occurred on national TV, with thousands (and perhaps millions) of hockey fans watching.
Yeah, that’s tough.
The incredible fail prompted these words of wisdom from NBC’s Pierre McGuire:
“He went down like a power window. And the best thing was, he got right back up — as most leprechauns do.
“Tough Irish people.”
#Facts.
The Winter Classic, as it often does, is providing some of the best eye candy hockey has to offer. The Bruins got the ball rolling by rocking some epic “Peaky Blinders” outfits to the stadium.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP