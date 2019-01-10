Oscar Mayer NASCAR Paint Scheme: Check Out Ryan Newman’s Daytona 500 Ride

It’ll be a hot dog hot rod for Ryan Newman in the Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway Racing announced Thursday that Newman’s No. 6 Ford Mustang will be sponsored by lunchmeat brand Oscar Mayer in the season-opening “Great American Race,” as well as multiple other races in 2019. Each race in which Oscar Mayer serves as the primary sponsor will sport a unique paint scheme, the team said, celebrating a different item in the company’s line of bacon, cold cuts and hot dogs.

Take a look at Newman’s new ride and firesuit in the photos below.

Thumbnail photo via Roush Fenway Racing