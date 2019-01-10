NESN Fuel

Oscar Mayer NASCAR Paint Scheme: Check Out Ryan Newman’s Daytona 500 Ride

by on Thu, Jan 10, 2019 at 10:22AM

It’ll be a hot dog hot rod for Ryan Newman in the Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway Racing announced Thursday that Newman’s No. 6 Ford Mustang will be sponsored by lunchmeat brand Oscar Mayer in the season-opening “Great American Race,” as well as multiple other races in 2019. Each race in which Oscar Mayer serves as the primary sponsor will sport a unique paint scheme, the team said, celebrating a different item in the company’s line of bacon, cold cuts and hot dogs.

Take a look at Newman’s new ride and firesuit in the photos below.

Image via Roush Fenway Racing

Image via Roush Fenway Racing

Image via Roush Fenway Racing

Image via Roush Fenway Racing

Image via Roush Fenway Racing

Thumbnail photo via Roush Fenway Racing

