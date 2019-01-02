Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara Break Down Bruins’ Winter Classic Win

Tuesday afternoon wasn’t just an another game for the Boston Bruins.

All eyes were on Notre Dame Stadium as the Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks squared off the 2019 NHL Winter Classic. New Year’s Day brought a back-and-forth affair between the Original Six franchises, but the B’s ultimately prevailed with a 4-2 win.

After Boston’s second straight win, Patrice Bergeron shed light on the magnitude of the Winter Classic stage, while Zdeno Chara praised Tuukka Rask’s efforts against Chicago. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.