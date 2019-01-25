Patrick Chung, Devin McCourty Detail Close-Knit Patriots Locker Room

The New England Patriots are more than just a team, they’re family.

Between the dominance the Pats have showcased in the NFL over the last near two decades, to the team now preparing for its third straight Super Bowl appearance, there’s no denying they’re a tight-knit group.

Patrick Chung on Thursday referred to his teammates as his “brothers” during his press conference, adding they know he always their backs, while Devin McCourty noted everyone has trust in one another.

