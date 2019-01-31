Patrick Chung Explains Why He Plays Scout-Team Offense In Practice

ATLANTA — Sometimes New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung likes to relive the glory days in practice.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick revealed earlier this season that Chung takes scout-team reps on offense.

“Yeah, it’s fun sometimes,” Chung said. “When it’s cold outside, you don’t want to stand around. You might as well just run around. So, it’s fun. I’ll play running back, shake my defensive guys, talk bad later. It’s cool.”

Chung played wide receiver, running back, cornerback and safety at Rancho Cucamonga High School. He actually didn’t play tackle football until he was a freshman, as he grew up playing soccer in Jamaica. Chung dipped his toe in the water by playing flag football in eighth grade, but he initially wasn’t comfortable with all of the rules, roles and positions until the end of his freshman year or beginning of his sophomore year.

“But like really comfortable knowing offenses and stuff like that, no, I’d say college,” Chung said. “Sophomore year of college.

Chung is set to play in his fifth Super Bowl in 10 NFL seasons Sunday when the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images