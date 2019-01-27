Patrick Chung Says Patriots Going To ‘Kick’ Rams Ass In Super Bowl LIII

Patrick Chung took the stage Sunday during the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl send-off rally, and his performance probably isn’t sitting well with Bill Belichick.

Chung began his speech simply enough, thanking Patriots fans for their support, starting a “Beat L.A.” chant and so on. But the Patriots safety went off the rails toward the end, at least by New England’s notoriously tight-lipped standards.

“We’re gonna go down there and kick their ass, baby,” Chung said.

(You can click here to watch video of Chung’s outburst.)

Yeah, that probably wasn’t what Belichick wanted to hear.

The rally completed with a memorable speech from Tom Brady, who capped things off by starting a “we’re still here” chant and throwing the mic at an unsuspecting Scott Zolak. Unfortunately, nobody had any message for “Harry Potter” actor Daniel Radcliffe, who recently joined the growing list of Patriots haters.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images