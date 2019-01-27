Patrick Mahomes Cracks Joke About Patriots’ Defense During Pro Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs were doomed in the AFC Championship Game by a defensive strategy that’s served the New England Patriots well throughout the Bill Belichick era.

The Patriots are notorious for making a keen effort to minimalize the opposing team’s most impactful offensive player. For the Chiefs, that would be Tyreek Hill, who was limited to just one catch in Kansas City’s overtime loss at Arrowhead Stadium.

New England’s secondary smothered Hill all game long and did a tremendous job neutralizing the speedster. While Patrick Mahomes likely is trying to put the AFC title game behind him, he suffered some flashbacks during Sunday’s Pro Bowl in Orlando.

"Feel like I'm back in the Patriots game" pic.twitter.com/kdmQK92G1X — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 27, 2019

For what it’s worth (which is nothing), Hill wasn’t able to stuff the stat sheet in the Pro Bowl either, catching just three passes for 23 yards.

As for the Patriots, they’ll now be tasked with trying to subdue the Los Angeles Rams’ loaded arsenal of offensive weapons which includes Todd Gurley, Robert Woods and old friend Brandin Cooks.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports