Patrick Mahomes Drops F-Bomb During Pro Bowl, Realizes He’s Mic’d Up

Maybe Patrick Mahomes isn’t so different from us regular people after all.

The MVP-favorite took the field Sunday as the AFC and NFC clashed in the annual Pro Bowl game and didn’t disappoint. The 23-year-old continued to put up numbers, sporting a stat line of 7-of-14 for 156 yards and a touchdown en route to offensive MVP honors.

Although Mahomes shined during the game, he did have one not-so-great moment.

As a way to help increase interest in the game, some of the players were mic’d up during the action, including the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. After an incomplete pass to Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, Mahomes dropped an F-bomb on live TV and then immediately remembered he was mic’d up and attempted to cover his mouth.

To see the hilarious video, click here.

It’s okay Patrick, we all make mistakes.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images