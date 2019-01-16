Patriots’ ’10 Year Challenge’ Highlights Staggering Record Set Vs. Chargers

The #10YearChallenge is all the rage on social media right now and the New England Patriots didn’t exactly get the idea but their entry was impressive nonetheless.

During their 41-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Divisional Round at Gillette Stadium, Tom Brady and Co. set more than a few records but their most impressive benchmark was the jumping off point for New England’s submission (kind of) for the latest social media fad.

Is this what they mean by #10YearChallenge? pic.twitter.com/LhGLgA8Hl3 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 15, 2019

Nailed it.

Setting the record for most wins in a decade, including the playoffs, with another year left certainly is an impressive record.

The Patriots’ work is far from over, though, as they’ll head to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. A win would give New England its third consecutive Super Bowl berth and fourth in the last five seasons, as well as win No. 128 for the decade.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images