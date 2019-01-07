Patriots-Chargers Weather: Snow In Forecast For AFC Divisional Round Game?

It’s taken a while, but winter might arrive in New England in earnest this weekend, just in time for the New England Patriots’ playoffs opener.

The Patriots will host the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, and the early forecasts for the divisional-round matchup indicate the white stuff might be flying in Foxboro.

Obviously, it’s still way too early to tell, but initial forecasts indicate there’s a 50-50 chance of snow for Sunday. The Weather.com forecast says “snow showers” are possible, but that same forecast says 3 to 5 inches of snow are possible. That seemingly would be more than “snow showers,” so that’s a little confusing, but we’re not meteorologists here.

Then again, AccuWeather.com’s forecast calls for a “cloudy” day with no mention of snow anywhere, while WBZ’s local forecast for Foxboro says there’s a “chance for a few snow showers.”

As we said, though, there’s so much time for this all to change one way or another.

As for snow chances since everyone is interested in the #Patriots outlook…a coastal storm will be sniffing around. Just a question of whether it gets suppressed south or not. Won't have much confidence on the outcome for a couple more days but worth watching. pic.twitter.com/pMfSYi1iuQ — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) January 7, 2019

Regardless, we do know one thing: It’s going to be pretty cold. The general consensus is we’re looking at temperatures in the mid- to upper-20s during the day with a 1:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Patriots, of course, are no strangers to playing in the snow, especially in the playoffs. The Chargers, meanwhile, live and play in Los Angeles, so make of that what you will.

Enjoy the NFL playoffs at the best football sportsbook, Skybook.ag.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images