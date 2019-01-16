Patriots-Chiefs Injury Report: New England Far Less Beat Up Than KC

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots currently have one-tenth as many injured players as the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here’s the Patriots’ current injury report:
PATRIOTS
FULL PARTICIPATION
DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle)
And here’s the Chiefs’:
CHIEFS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Dorian O’Daniel (ankle)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle)
RB Spencer Ware (hamstring)
FULL PARTICIPATION
S Eric Berry (heel)
CB Kendall Fuller (thumb/shoulder)
WR Tyreek Hill (thigh/heel)
LB Anthony Hutchens (knee)
S Jordan Lucas (shoulder)
WR Sammy Watkins (foot)
G Andrew Wylie (bicep)
Both teams are relatively healthy at this time of year. Wise missed Sunday’s divisional-round game against the Los Angeles Chargers with his ankle injury, but he’s been upgraded to a full participant this week.
Berry, O’Daniel and Ware missed the Chiefs’ divisional-round win over the Indianapolis Colts. Duvernay-Tardif was just recalled off injured reserve this week.
