New England Patriots

Patriots-Chiefs Injury Report: New England Far Less Beat Up Than KC

by on Wed, Jan 16, 2019 at 5:53PM

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots currently have one-tenth as many injured players as the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s the Patriots’ current injury report:

PATRIOTS

FULL PARTICIPATION
DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle)

And here’s the Chiefs’:

CHIEFS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Dorian O’Daniel (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle)
RB Spencer Ware (hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPATION
S Eric Berry (heel)
CB Kendall Fuller (thumb/shoulder)
WR Tyreek Hill (thigh/heel)
LB Anthony Hutchens (knee)
S Jordan Lucas (shoulder)
WR Sammy Watkins (foot)
G Andrew Wylie (bicep)

Both teams are relatively healthy at this time of year. Wise missed Sunday’s divisional-round game against the Los Angeles Chargers with his ankle injury, but he’s been upgraded to a full participant this week.

Berry, O’Daniel and Ware missed the Chiefs’ divisional-round win over the Indianapolis Colts. Duvernay-Tardif was just recalled off injured reserve this week.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

