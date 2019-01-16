Patriots-Chiefs Injury Report: New England Far Less Beat Up Than KC

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots currently have one-tenth as many injured players as the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s the Patriots’ current injury report:

PATRIOTS

FULL PARTICIPATION

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle)

And here’s the Chiefs’:

CHIEFS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Dorian O’Daniel (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle)

RB Spencer Ware (hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Eric Berry (heel)

CB Kendall Fuller (thumb/shoulder)

WR Tyreek Hill (thigh/heel)

LB Anthony Hutchens (knee)

S Jordan Lucas (shoulder)

WR Sammy Watkins (foot)

G Andrew Wylie (bicep)

Both teams are relatively healthy at this time of year. Wise missed Sunday’s divisional-round game against the Los Angeles Chargers with his ankle injury, but he’s been upgraded to a full participant this week.

Berry, O’Daniel and Ware missed the Chiefs’ divisional-round win over the Indianapolis Colts. Duvernay-Tardif was just recalled off injured reserve this week.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images