Patriots Clearly Know Which Postseason Lineup Combinations Work Best

After their two most impressive wins of the season came in consecutive weeks, it’s fair to say the New England Patriots have found their groove 10 days out from Super Bowl LIII.

They also know what’s working right now. The offensive personnel combination they’ve used most often this postseason is also their third most productive per play.

The Patriots have used 22 different offensive lineups in two postseason games, and the most common looks like this. Expect to see it a lot next Sunday when the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams.

QB Tom Brady

RB James White

WR Phillip Dorsett

WR Chris Hogan

WR Julian Edelman

TE Rob Gronkowski

LT Trent Brown

LG Joe Thuney

C David Andrews

RG Shaq Mason

RT Marcus Cannon

The Patriots’ offense has been on the field for 172 snaps, and that combo has been used in 42 of them. The Patriots average 8.12 yards per play from it. That’s 8.76 yards per pass and 4.29 yards per run. It has generated 27 first downs and two touchdowns.

Their most productive unit overall is this:

QB Tom Brady

RB James White

RB Rex Burkhead

WR Chris Hogan

WR Julian Edelman

TE Rob Gronkowski

LT Trent Brown

LG Joe Thuney

C David Andrews

RG Shaq Mason

RT Marcus Cannon

That lineup has been on the field for two plays and averaged 16.5 yards per pass.

The Patriots’ least productive commonly used personnel grouping is this one:

QB Tom Brady

RB Sony Michel

FB James Develin

WR Julian Edelman

TE Dwayne Allen

TE Rob Gronkowski

LT Trent Brown

LG Joe Thuney

C David Andrews

RG Shaq Mason

RT Marcus Cannon

That combination has been on the field for 14 plays and averages 3.07 yards per play, 3 yards per pass and 3.08 yards per run. They’ve only generated three first downs and no touchdowns. That’s a first-down hit rate of just 21.43 percent in what’s clearly a short-yardage package.

The Patriots’ far more productive short-yardage combo has been this:

QB Tom Brady

RB Sony Michel

FB James Develin

TE Dwayne Allen

TE Rob Gronkowski

LT Trent Brown

LG Joe Thuney

C David Andrews

RG Shaq Mason

RT Marcus Cannon

OT LaAdrian Waddle

That grouping has two touchdowns on four snaps.

This combination is worth mentioning, as well:

QB Tom Brady

RB James White

WR Chris Hogan

WR Julian Edelman

WR Cordarrelle Patterson

TE Rob Gronkowski

LT Trent Brown

LG Joe Thuney

C David Andrews

RG Shaquille Mason

RT Marcus Cannon

They’ve played 11 snaps together and average just 5.36 yards per play, all of which were passes.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Patriots’ best personnel package has been this one:

DE John Simon

DT Lawrence Guy

DE Trey Flowers

LB Elandon Roberts

LB Kyle Van Noy

LB Dont’a Hightower

CB Stephon Gilmore

CB JC Jackson

CB Jonathan Jones

S Patrick Chung

S Devin McCourty

They’ve been on the field for seven of 112 overall snaps and let up -0.29 yards per play. They’ve allowed -3 passing yards and 1 rushing yard.

This combination has been nearly as disruptive on six passing snaps:

DE Adrian Clayborn

DT Adam Butler

DE Trey Flowers

LB Kyle Van Noy

LB Dont’a Hightower

CB Stephon Gilmore

CB JC Jackson

CB Jason McCourty

S Duron Harmon

S Patrick Chung

S Devin McCourty

That group has allowed 0 yards per play and has an interception.

The Patriots’ most common defensive grouping is this one:

DE John Simon

DE Adrian Clayborn

DT Adam Butler

DE Trey Flowers

LB Kyle Van Noy

LB Dont’a Hightower

CB Stephon Gilmore

CB JC Jackson

CB Jason McCourty

S Patrick Chung

S Devin McCourty

They’ve been on the field for 18 plays, let up 2.67 yards per play, 3 yards per 17 passing snaps and -3 yards on one rushing snap.

The Patriots’ least productive commonly used defensive personnel package is this:

DE John Simon

DT Malcom Brown

DT Lawrence Guy

DE Trey Flowers

LB Kyle Van Noy

LB Dont’a Hightower

CB Stephon Gilmore

CB JC Jackson

CB Jason McCourty

S Patrick Chung

S Devin McCourty

They’ve been on the field for seven snaps, let up 11.43 yards per play, 18 yards per pass and 2.67 yards per run.

White leads Patriots offensive players with 2.44 net yards over average per play. The Patriots average .26 more yards per run and .42 more yards per pass when White is on the field.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton actually leads defensive players with 1.75 net yards over average per play. The Patriots let up 2.26 fewer yards per run and 2.52 fewer yards per pass when he’s on the field.

Consider that all of these numbers are from a small sample size, but it does give a look into what has and hasn’t worked for the Patriots through two games.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images