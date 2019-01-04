Patriots Cornerback Stephon Gilmore Earns First-Team All-Pro Honors

Stephon Gilmore’s ascent into the elite group of NFL cornerbacks is complete. The New England Patriots cornerback earned Associated Press first-team All-Pro honors Friday.

He was the Patriots’ only first-team All-Pro honoree. Cordarrelle Patterson earned second-team honors as a kick returner.

Gilmore picked off two passes and allowed a 71.8 passer rating this season. He finished second in the NFL with 20 pass breakups.

Stephon Gilmore also was named to his second Pro Bowl this season.

Gilmore was Pro Football Focus’ top-ranked cornerback this season. He shadowed many teams’ best wide receivers, including fellow All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins of the Houston Texans, Allen Robinson of the Chicago Bears, Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers, Corey Davis of the Tennessee Titans, Robby Anderson of the New York Jets, Stefon Diggs of the Minnesota Vikings, Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Robert Foster of the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady offered praise for Gilmore, comparing him to the best cornerbacks he’s ever played alongside.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images