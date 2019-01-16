Patriots’ David Andrews Has Blunt Answer About Wearing Sleeves In Cold

FOXBORO — Breaking news for all of you that have been living under a rock this week and haven’t heard about the weather forecast for Sunday’s AFC Championship game in Kansas City: It’s going to be cold.

Really, really cold.

An ‘arctic blast‘ is expected to hit much of the Midwest, potentially ripping temperatures down into the single digits at Arrowhead Stadium as the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs get set to kick off.

Patriots players were peppered Wednesday with questions on how they expect to handle the weather, and center David Andrews was having none of it.

Asked what kind of additional clothing, if any, the offensive lineman might use to bundle up on the field, Andrews quickly jabbed back.

“Never worn sleeves a day in my life, so I’m going to put on what I put on and go out there and play,” said the 6-foot-3, 300-pound center. “AFC Championship Game. I don’t care what the temperature is, I’m just fortunate to be here.”

Okay, check one Patriot in the sleeveless category.

Sunday’s forecast has improved a bit, with highs in the low 20s and and projected to fall into the teens throughout the night, according to Accuweather.com as of Wednesday evening.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images