Patriots’ Devin McCourty Doesn’t Know ‘For Sure’ If He’ll Return Next Season

There’s been plenty of talk about Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski retiring after this season — especially if the New England Patriots claim victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

But Devin McCourty dropped a bombshell Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night.

The 31-year-old New England safety is in his ninth season with the club and has appeared in four Super Bowls, winning two of them. His fifth appearance will be alongside his twin brother, Jason McCourty, who’s making his first trip to Super Sunday in his 10th NFL season.

If the Patriots secure a win Sunday, Devin admitted it may (or may not) be his last game.

“I don’t know for sure man,” he said. “I do look at it if we can win this game, win it with my brother, I don’t know what else I could do that would top that. I’m just trying to make sure I enjoy this season and enjoy these last couple of days with these guys.”

No one can blame him if he called it quits after a win, especially if he’s able to celebrate hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with his brother.

The Rams and Patriots will fight for the NFL’s top prize in Atlanta on Sunday as the McCourty twins look to continue their postseason celebrations.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images