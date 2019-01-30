Patriots’ Devin McCourty Walks Back Retirement Talk, Still Having Fun

ATLANTA — New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty made some waves Monday night when he hinted he could retire after Super Bowl LIII.

When asked if the Super Bowl could be his last game, he said he wasn’t sure because he couldn’t imagine how he could end his career better than winning it all with his twin brother, Jason.

McCourty was asked a follow-up Wednesday if he’s considered retirement.

“Nah, I haven’t,” McCourty said. “I’ve been focused on this season. It’s been a lot of fun this year. We’ve battled through different things, ups and downs on the team. So, being here now in my ninth year and being able to go with these guys out every day and working, coming off tough losses, coming off big wins and just kind of ramping back up and get ready to go.

“I mean, getting to play the last game. Being back in Foxboro was awesome but being here this week, hanging with the guys off the field and just putting in the work to prepare and be ready to go for Sunday has been a lot of fun.”

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski also was asked if he plans to retire.

“Yes, no, maybe so,” was Gronkowski’s riddled answer.

