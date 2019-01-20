Vince Wilfork ‘Honored’ To Be Patriots’ Honorary Captain For AFC Title Game

The Patriots have never been shy about touting their decorated past, and when New England takes the field against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, they are hoping a piece of their past brings them some good fortune.

Vince Wilfork, who won two Super Bowls while playing for the Pats from 2004-14, will be the team’s honorary captain Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium, the Patriots announced Sunday morning. Wilfork offered a response on Twitter.

I’m very honored to be today’s honorary captain for the New England patriots!!! #Championsneverdie #itiswhatitis https://t.co/RfWDNxASXd — Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) January 20, 2019

Wilfork, of course, was a fan favorite during his tenure in Foxboro. And Wilfork has been keeping tabs on the Pats’ postseason run, offering some hilarious takes on Twitter. We’ll see if the big man’s presence can help tilt the scales in the Pats’ favor Sunday.

The Pats and Chiefs kick off Sunday night at 6:40 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images