Patriots Fans Will Love MLB Twitter Account’s Chirp To Trolling Falcons Fan

An Atlanta Falcons fan tried trolling the Major League Baseball Twitter account, and, well, it didn’t go too well for them.

Wednesday night, the MLB account sent out this pretty innocuous tweet.

RT if you love ⚾️. — MLB (@MLB) January 17, 2019

That ended up drawing the ire of a big fan of Falcons tight end Austin Hooper, and as a result he got absolutely bodied by the MLB account.

The Falcons blew a 28-3 lead. — MLB (@MLB) January 17, 2019

Sheesh!

Of course, the 28-3 reference is a callback to the New England Patriots’ comeback win against Atlanta in Super Bowl LI. And while Falcons fans probably don’t need the reminder that it happened, it doesn’t hurt to keep it fresh on their mind.

