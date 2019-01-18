Patriots Finish Week Before AFC Championship Game With No Practice Absences

FOXBORO, Mass. — Barring any last-minute changes, the New England Patriots are heading into the AFC Championship Game with perfect health.

The Patriots had perfect practice attendance all week. That continued Friday in their final session of the week before Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots leave for Kansas City on Saturday and will likely hold a final walk-through in their hotel Saturday night.

The Patriots take on the Chiefs at 6:40 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium. Forecasts call for highs of 29 degrees and a low of 23 degrees with a windchill of 16 degrees. There will be wind gusts up to 21 mph.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images