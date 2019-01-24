Patriots Have ‘No Injuries To Report’ 11 Days Before Super Bowl LIII

The New England Patriots had “no injuries to report” Wednesday in the first player participation and injury report leading up to Super Bowl LIII.

The Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta a week from Sunday.

Rams safety Blake Countess (foot) and kicker Greg Zuerlein (left foot) didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice.

At this time last year, the Patriots had five players listed on their injury report prior to Super Bowl LII.

The Patriots have been extremely fortunate with injuries this season. They’ve lost just two Week 1 starters to injuries, rookie linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and cornerback Eric Rowe. Rowe had lost his starting job to Jason McCourty by the time he was placed on injured reserve. Rookie cornerback JC Jackson has since taken on a starting role.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts has played well in Bentley’s place.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images