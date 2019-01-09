Patriots Injury Report: Cordarrelle Patterson, Devin McCourty Are Full Participants

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots should have safety Devin McCourty and wide receiver/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson at their disposal when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in a divisional-round playoff game Sunday afternoon.

Patterson (knee) and McCourty (concussion) both were full participants in Wednesday’s practice, which was held in full pads on the fields behind Gillette Stadium.

McCourty missed last week’s practices after taking a hit to the head during New England’s Week 17 win over the New York Jets. Patterson injured his knee on a kick return in Week 16 and sat out the regular-season finale, though he has not missed a practice since suffering the injury.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise (ankle) and tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) both were limited in Wednesday’s session.

Out in Los Angeles, Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (knee) and center Mike Pouncey (thumb) both sat out practice Wednesday. Cornerback Brandon Facyson (concussion), fullback Derek Watt (shoulder) and linebacker Kyle Wilson (concussion) were limited.

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 1:05 p.m. ET at Gillette.

