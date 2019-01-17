Patriots Injury Report: Pats At Full Health Ahead Of AFC Championship Game

Not a single New England Patriots player was listed on the team’s latest injury report, which was released Thursday afternoon.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise (ankle) was removed from the report after fully participating in each of the team’s last two practices, making the Patriots’ entire 53-man roster injury-free ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The last time the Patriots entered any game without a single player on the injury report was Super Bowl LII last February. In fact, New England has had an empty injury report for just two games in the last five seasons: Super Bowls LI and LII.

Chiefs linebacker Dorian O’Daniel was the only player for either team who did not practice Thursday. The other nine players on Kansas City’s injury report (safety Eric Berry, offensive tackle Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, running back Spencer Ware, cornerback Kendall Fuller, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, linebacker Anthony Hitchens, safety Jordan Lucas, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and guard Andrew Wylie) all were full participants.

The Patriots will practice again Friday in Foxboro, Mass., before departing for Kansas City. The winner of Sunday’s game will represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIII against either the New Orleans Saints or the Los Angeles Rams.

