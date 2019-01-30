Patriots’ Jason McCourty Ribs Twin Brother About Possible Retirement

Regardless of the outcome of Super Bowl LIII, a handful of New England Patriots players likely will be hit with a similar question.

The subject of retirement surely will be brought up after the Patriots do battle with the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Much of these inquiries likely will be directed toward Rob Gronkowski, as well as Tom Brady, even though the 41-year-old quarterback has stated there’s “zero” chance he walks away after the final game of the 2018 campaign.

But with his ninth NFL season close to completion, you probably can add Devin McCourty to the list of players that are perceived to have retirement on the horizon. And if you ask Jason McCourty, he’s not surprised his twin brother has left everyone guessing about his football future.

With a chance to razz his twin brother, Jason McCourty didn't miss the chance to do so. Asked about Devin McCourty leaving the door open to possibly retire after Super Bowl LIII, Jason McCourty said, "He's a drama guy, so I'm not surprised at all." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 29, 2019

Riding off into the sunset after a third Super Bowl championship would be a great way to call it a career for Devin McCourty, but one has to imagine the 31-year-old has a little more football left in him. The longtime Patriots captain has benefitted from great health over the course of his career, as he’s only missed five games over eight seasons.

But as for now, retirement probably isn’t on the forefront of Devin McCourty’s mind. The two-time Pro Bowl selection surely is all the way locked in on taking home another Lombardi Trophy and helping his twin brother become a Super Bowl champion for the first time.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports