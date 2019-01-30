Patriots’ Kyle Van Noy Determined To Make ‘Felger & Mazz’ Eat Crow

Kyle Van Noy has an ax to grind with Michael Felger and Tony Massarotti, and he plans on grinding it Sunday night.

The hosts of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” have been slightly critical of Van Noy at times, and the New England Patriots linebacker has called them out for it. That trend continued Tuesday afternoon during The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show, when Van Noy talked about New England trying to erase the memories of last season’s Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“There’s a lot of us that were here last year … it’s on our minds,” Van Noy said. ” … We want to prove to people like Felger and Mazz we can do it.

“ … Shout out Felger and Mazz — where they at?”

Van Noy has emerged as one of the most important players on the Patriots’ defense.

He’ll need to have a big game Sunday night if New England is to slow down the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images