Patriots LB Elandon Roberts Debunks Theory About Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick isn’t exactly the posterchild of joy and happiness.

The New England Patriots head coach is notoriously known for his grim visage on the sidelines and monotonic mumbled press conferences. But while Belichick often makes it seem like he’s just an old grump, that apparently isn’t the case.

The decorated head coach showed a rare side of himself during Monday’s Super Bowl LIII Opening Night when he unleashed a genuine belly laugh at a dad joke. If that wasn’t enough to change your opinion of Belichick, maybe these remarks from Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts will.

There you have it.

If the Patriots take down the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it’s a safe bet that Belichick will be all smiles as he gets his hands on the Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports