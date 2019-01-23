Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Has Snarky Reaction To ‘Lasergate’ Controversy

The national sports media may not want to talk about “Lasergate,” but Robert Kraft will.

The New England Patriots owner joined “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan on Wednesday to talk about New England advancing to yet another Super Bowl. And at one point during the discussion, Strahan asked Kraft about the NFL’s “investigation” into a video showing a laser being shined on Tom Brady during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

“It doesn’t happen when you come to Foxboro,” Kraft said.

Was Kraft being serious? Or was he being tough-in-cheek? Hard to tell.

Kraft added: “I just hear the word ‘laser’ and I think of Tommy and his eyes. And that last drive, we had three third-down-and-10s, and he was laser focused. So, whatever it was, I think it was a positive influence.”

Watch the full interview in the video below:

Patriots owner one-on-one with @MichaelStrahan; Robert Kraft talks Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and 10th Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/BcT6Rmjtt1 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 23, 2019

And here’s Kraft convincing Strahan, a New York Giants legend, to put on a Patriots AFC champions hat:

😂 at @michaelstrahan putting on a @Patriots 'Champions' hat: "This is not a slight to any @Giants fans. This is just respect." pic.twitter.com/IdJVTXa9tN — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 23, 2019

Weird.

As for “Lasergate,” the NFL still is looking into the matter, though nobody seems to believe the Kansas City Chiefs are behind the sketchy behavior. Still, it’s hard to not wonder how different the coverage would be if it was Patrick Mahomes who had a laser shined on him at Gillette Stadium.

