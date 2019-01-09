Patriots Plan For 2019, Sign Second-Year Pro To Future/Reserve Contract

The New England Patriots’ season isn’t over yet, but they already locked down a player for 2019.

The Patriots signed center Jake Eldrenkamp to a future/reserve contract Tuesday. Eldrenkamp went undrafted out of the University of Washington in 2017. He spent most of his rookie season on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad and most of 2018 on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound center ran a 5.39-second 40-yard dash at his pro day with a 1.88-second 10-yard split, 26-inch vertical leap, 8-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 4.71-second short shuttle and 7.71-second 3-cone drill.

Pro Football Focus graded Eldrenkamp highly for his performance this preseason, when he didn’t allow a single pressure in 102 snaps.

The Patriots have offensive linemen Shaq Mason, Isaiah Wynn, Marcus Cannon, David Andrews, Joe Thuney, Ted Karras and James Ferentz signed through at least next season. Offensive linemen Trent Brown, LaAdrian Waddle and Ulrick John are free agents after the season.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images