Patriots Players Explain How They Stay Focused During Busy Super Bowl Week

The New England Patriots are about to take part in their third straight Super Bowl, so they have plenty of players who are veterans on the game’s biggest stage.

And while the Super Bowl is an exciting experience, the days leading up to it are pretty busy. Super Bowl week means players have all sorts of media obligations, practices and game planning, all while trying to find a way to spend some time with the family that made the trek to Atlanta.

Phillip Dorsett and James White on Wednesday discussed the feelings behind being in the Super Bowl and how they’ve learned to balance everything going on.

