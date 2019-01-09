Patriots Practice Report: Devin McCourty Returns; All Players Present

FOXBORO, Mass. — Every New England Patriots player was present and accounted for Wednesday as the team returned to the practice field ahead of its divisional-round playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Safety Devin McCourty, who sat out last week’s sessions after suffering a concussion in Week 17, returned to practice. His level of participation will become clear once the team releases its injury report Wednesday afternoon.

McCourty hardly left the field during the regular season, playing 96.3 percent of New England’s defensive snaps.

Two new Patriots players made their practice debuts: offensive lineman Dan Skipper and defensive back A.J. Howard, both of whom were signed to the practice squad Tuesday.

The Patriots, who received a first-round playoff bye after finishing the regular season 11-5, will host the 13-4 Chargers on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

