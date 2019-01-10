Patriots Practice Report: Perfect Attendance On Snowy Afternoon In Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ practice Thursday was held in wintery conditions, with snow falling as the team took the field behind Gillette Stadium.

For the second consecutive day, every Patriots player participated in practice — one of three the team will hold this week ahead of Sunday’s divisional-round playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Winter wonderland today at Patriots practice. Team had perfect attendance again. pic.twitter.com/yDUixxueVi — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 10, 2019

No snow is expected Sunday, but the forecast calls for bitter cold, with temperatures in the 20s and high teens. That would make this the coldest game either team has played this season.

The Chargers, who will be traveling east for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff for the second time in two weeks, have played in just one game with a game-time temperature below 50 degrees this season — a primetime road win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 (39 degrees).

LA quarterback Philip Rivers is 1-3 in his career in games played in sub-30 degree temperatures. His New England counterpart, Tom Brady, is 23-4.

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cox/NESN.com