Patriots Practice Report: Perfect Attendance Streak Rolls On Ahead Of Super Bowl LIII

FOXBORO, Mass. — We’ll keep this brief: The New England Patriots once again had perfect attendance at practice Friday as they continued their preparations for Super Bowl LIII.

The Patriots have been remarkably healthy throughout their playoff run, with every player participating in each of their last eight practice sessions. Friday’s was held in full pads inside the Empower Field House.

The Patriots will hold one more practice in Foxboro on Saturday before departing for Atlanta on Sunday. They’ll practice at Georgia Tech — alma mater of guard Shaq Mason — next week ahead of next Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images