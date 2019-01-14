Patriots QB Tom Brady Doubles Down On ‘People Think We Suck’ Comment

Tom Brady clearly is playing with a chip on his shoulder — whether it’s necessary or not.

The New England Patriots quarterback delivered a direct message to all the haters Sunday night after his team throttled the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Divisional Round matchup at Gillette Stadium. In case you missed what Brady said in his postgame interview, you can watch it in the video below:

We’re not sure anyone believes the Patriots “suck,” but whatever.

Brady was asked about the comment Monday morning during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Mut & Callahan” show. And, well, let’s just say the 41-year-old is hearing the noise.

“I just think it is just a general — what is generally said about our team,” he said when asked who he was referring to when he made the comment. ” . . . It is just a question you get asked. I mean, we have TVs on from time to time. I don’t think you are completely into anything. I just know a lot of people didn’t think we could win yesterday and I’m sure a lot of people don’t think we can win in Kansas City.”

If you’ve followed Brady throughout his remarkable career (you have), you know it’s commonplace for him to fuel off hate and doubt. And although he may only have a few seasons left, Brady still plays with the same fire as he did when he entered the NFL.

“I am trying to do what I have always done,” he said. “I don’t think it has been any different now at this age than it was when I was in my second year and in the playoffs against the Raiders, Steelers and the Rams. It is a different team. It is different challenges. Again, I love playing the game. That has always been what it has been to me and that has been a real blessing in my life — loving something as much as I do, to work hard at it, to try and be the best I can be for my teammates and for myself and for my family every time I take the field. That is what motivates me every day.

“That love is there. I don’t see it going away and it will be a sad day for me when it does, but I am glad I’m not there yet.”

Brady and the Patriots advanced to their eighth straight AFC Championship Game with their convincing win over the Chargers. New England will play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium for the right to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIII.

As for his team being considered an underdog against Patrick Mahomes and Co.?

“They can pick whoever they want,” Brady said.

