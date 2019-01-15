Patriots Running Backs Shine Bright In Divisional-Round Win Over Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers had no answer for the New England Patriots arsenal of running backs Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

The trio of Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead made quite the impact in the Patriots’ 41-28 win over the Chargers. Michel, in his first career playoff game, rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, while James White corraled 15 catches for 97 yards. Burkhead got in on the fun with a rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

For Michel, the breakout performance was a result of staying patient. As for White, he knows New England’s offense can be great regardless of which players are the focal point in any particular contest.

To hear from both players after the game, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.