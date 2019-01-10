Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Feels Good, Hopes To Play Vs. Chargers After Concussion

FOXBORO, Mass. — Devin McCourty has not missed a game since 2015, and that streak isn’t likely to end this weekend.

The New England Patriots safety has been a full participant in practice this week after suffering a concussion during a Week 17 win over the New York Jets and sitting out practice during the team’s playoff bye week.

McCourty was removed from the injury report Thursday, indicating he had cleared concussion protocol. Barring a setback, he’ll be on the field Sunday as the Patriots host the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round.

“I’ve been good,” McCourty said. “Any time you get injured, (you’re) just working to try to get back out there this week. So it’s felt good to be out there this week with the guys practicing and getting ready to go play in a playoff game.”

McCourty, a longtime defensive co-captain, has played in 57 consecutive games, including playoffs. He’s missed just five games in nine seasons since entering the NFL in 2010 and ranked first or second among Patriots defenders in snaps played in each of the last three seasons.

Having the 31-year-old available Sunday will be a major boost against a Chargers offense that boasts weapons at wide receiver (Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Tyrell Williams), running back (Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler) and tight end (Antonio Gates, Hunter Henry) and a savvy veteran quarterback in Philip Rivers.

Asked whether he plans to play, McCourty smiled and replied: “We’ll see. I hope so.”

