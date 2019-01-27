Patriots Send-Off Rally Live Stream: Watch Team Depart For Super Bowl

The New England Patriots are ready to go.

Players and coaches will depart for Atlanta on Sunday afternoon, one week before they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. But first, Patriots fans will get to show their love and appreciation during a send-off rally at Gillette Stadium.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. ET, and can be seen on all local network TV affiliates in Massachusetts. The rally also will be streamed on Patriots.com.

Watch the rally live in the video below:

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images