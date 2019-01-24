Patriots Share Details Of Super Bowl LIII Send-Off Rally At Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots are on their way to their third straight Super Bowl, but they won’t be headed to Atlanta quietly.

As has been the case in previous years, the Patriots will hold a send-off rally outside Gillette Stadium prior to the team boarding the buses to head to TF Green Airport in Providence, R.I., to jet off to their home for the next week.

On Wednesday evening, the Patriots shared the details for the event, which will take place Sunday.

Be here on Sunday for our #SBLIII send-off! Gates open at 8 AM.

Program begins at 10 AM.#EverythingWeGot pic.twitter.com/neGkDlJrJg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 24, 2019

In years past, a handful of players, as well as head coach Bill Belichick, have spoken at the event to get fans fired up. And for those not traveling to support the Pats at the game itself, this will be the last time to see them in person until they return to Foxboro from Georgia.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images