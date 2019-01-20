Patriots’ Sony Michel Shares Own Hype Video For AFC Championship Game

Sony Michel has caught the “hype video” bug, it would appear.

Following in the footsteps of his suddenly social media savvy quarterback, Michel on Sunday tweeted a hype video for the New England Patriots’ AFC title game clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. Featuring some of the rookie running back’s best clips from the 2018 regular season, the video highlights how far the first-round pick has come in his first year in the NFL.

Take a look:

Yeah, not quite as thrilling as Brady’s masterpiece, but a great video nonetheless.

The Patriots will need Michel to bring his A-game to Arrowhead Stadium if they want to knock off the favored Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET, with temperates now expected to be relatively seasonal.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images