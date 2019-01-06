Patriots To Face Either Ravens Or Chargers After Colts Defeat Texans

The New England Patriots’ divisional-round opponent will be determined Sunday afternoon.

The No. 6 seed Indianapolis Colts’ 21-7 win over the Houston Texans on Saturday in the wild-card round of the 2018 NFL playoffs booked them a trip to Kansas City next Saturday for a date with the top-seeded Chiefs.

That means the winner of Sunday’s matchup between the No. 4 seed Baltimore Ravens and No. 5 seed Los Angeles Chargers (1:05 p.m. ET) will visit Gillette Stadium next Sunday.

The Patriots, who went a perfect 8-0 at home this season, last faced the Ravens in 2016, winning 30-23 in Foxboro. New England and Baltimore have met four times in the playoffs during the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick, tied with the Denver Broncos for the second-most of any Patriots postseason opponent.

The 10-6 Ravens have ridden a dominating defense (first in the NFL in total defense; second in points allowed) and a throwback offense to their first playoff appearance since 2014.

Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg has utilized extremely run-heavy game plans since rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson took over for previous starter Joe Flacco in Week 11, leading the league in rushing yards and attempts by a wide margin over the final seven weeks of the regular season and going 6-1 during that span.

The most recent Patriots-Chargers meeting came in Week 8 of the 2017 season — a 21-13 home win for the Pats. The teams have not squared off in the playoffs since the 2007 AFC Championship Game.

The Chargers’ 12-4 record this season was tied for the best in the AFC, but the Ravens beat them handily just two weeks ago, scoring a 22-10 road victory in Week 16. Quarterback Philip Rivers, an NFL MVP candidate for much of the season, struggled in that game, but L.A.’s offense is formidable, with Keenan Allen, Melvin Gordon, Tyrell Williams, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler and Antonio Gates headlining Rivers’ array of weapons.

The Chargers also boast one of the NFL’s best pass-rushing duos in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram and feature two first-team All-Pros in the secondary in cornerback Desmond King and rookie safety Derwin James.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images