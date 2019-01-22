Patriots To Wear Road White Jerseys In Super Bowl LIII, Which Should Bode Well

We have a little less than two weeks until the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams meet in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII, so it’s time to talk about something that could really decide the outcome of the game: jerseys.

That’s right.

During the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, the Patriots have worn blue jerseys four times in the Super Bowl and white jerseys four times with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.

New England has gone 3-1 in the white jerseys, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons before losing to the Eagles in last year’s Super Bowl LII. The Patriots are 2-2 in the blue threads, defeating the then-St. Louis Rams and Carolina Panthers, while falling to the New York Giants twice.

Before the Brady-Belichick era, the Patriots also wore white jerseys in Super Bowl XXXI and red jerseys in Super Bowl XX, both losses to the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, respectively.

So, what will Brady and Co. be rocking on Feb. 3 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium? The answer is white, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The Patriots will wear their white jerseys in Super Bowl LIII against the Rams, according to a club official. The team’s Super Bowl jersey history: pic.twitter.com/GM4Kge3F18 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 22, 2019

The white jerseys had treated the Patriots well in the Super Bowl prior to last year, when Nick Foles and the Eagles shocked the world with a 41-33 victory.

The Rams, who are the home team, announced they’ll be repping their slick throwback uniforms.

Oh by the way… 🗣 WE WEARING THROWBACKS AT THE SUPER BOWL! pic.twitter.com/MfHN6W0k4T — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 21, 2019

Of course, this isn’t the only coincidental piece of uniform-related information that suggests good things for the Patriots.

Can’t wait.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images