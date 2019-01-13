Patriots Vs. Chargers Preview: NESN ‘Pregame Chat’ Breaks Down Plyaoff Matchup

The wait is over.

The New England Patriots will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in an AFC Divisional Round matchup. The winner will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game next weekend at Arrowhead Stadium.

Will New England erase a somewhat underwhelming season and finally click on all cylinders when it matters most? Or will Phillip Rivers and Co. make it to their first AFC title game since the 2007 season?

We’ll find out soon enough.

We’ve got you covered for this intriguing playoff matchup, with former New England linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joining NESN.com’s Zack Cox and Doug Kyed to preview Pats-Chargers in our “Pregame Chat” show, presented by Mimecast.

The show airs live on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. ET, and you can check it out in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports