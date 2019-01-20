Patriots Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch AFC Championship Game Online

The New England Patriots will play in their eighth straight AFC Championship Game on Sunday, but can they make it to their third straight Super Bowl?

Well, it’ll be a pretty tall task.

The Patriots are at Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship, with the winner off to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIII.

Both teams had a first-round bye, and the second-seeded Pats dispatched the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round. The top-seeded Chiefs advanced after beating the Indianapolis Colts.

This also will represent the second meeting between these two teams this season, with a Stephen Gostkowski game-winning field goal giving New England the 43-40 win at Gillette Stadium.

Here’s how to watch Patriots vs. Chiefs:

Start Time: Sunday, Jan. 20, at 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images