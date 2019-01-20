New England Patriots

Patriots Vs. Chiefs Preview: NESN ‘Pregame Chat’ Breaks Down AFC Title Game

by on Sun, Jan 20, 2019 at 4:00PM

The wait is over.

The New England Patriots will visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. The winner will advance to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Was New England’s dominant performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round a fluke? Or have Tom Brady and Co. really flipped a switch when it matters most?

We’ll find out soon enough.

We’ve got you covered for this highly anticipated matchup, with former New England linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joining NESN.com’s Zack Cox and Doug Kyed to preview Pats-Chiefs in our “Pregame Chat” show, presented by Skybook.ag

The show airs live on Facebook at 4 p.m. ET, and you can check it out in the video player above.

