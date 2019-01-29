Pelicans’ Anthony Davis Fined $50 Thousand For Agent’s Trade Comments

Anthony Davis is paying for his agent making public comments about the New Orleans Pelicans star requesting a trade.

Davis sent the NBA world into a frenzy Monday after reports surfaced the superstar center asked New Orleans for a trade. His agent, Rich Paul, noted the 25-year-old had no interest in signing an extension with his current team. After Davis’ agent went public with the request, many teams began to surface as the top contenders to land the center, including the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

But it now appears the comments will cost Davis a pretty penny.

Pelicans star Anthony Davis has been fined $50,000 for his representative, Rich Paul, going on the record for trade request, violating CBA. https://t.co/oYex8zL1O3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2019

There’s no telling what uniform Davis will be wearing between now and the Feb. 7 trade deadline. And even though the superstar likely will have plenty of suitors, it may be best to wait until July so New Orleans can get what likely would be the best offer from the asset-rich Celtics.

