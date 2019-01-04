NHL

Penguins’ Sidney Crosby Gifted Heckling Rangers Fan Stick After Game

by on Thu, Jan 3, 2019 at 11:07PM

Sidney Crosby is no stranger to getting heckled, whether it be Washington Capitals fans showing up with pacifiers in their mouths or signs calling him a cry baby.

The Pittsburgh Penguins star probably thought he had seen it all … until Wednesday night when his team took on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Crosby found himself in the penalty box in the first period of Pittsburgh’s 7-2 thumping of New York, and couldn’t help but overhear a Rangers fan relentlessly heckling him.

After the game, Crosby actually rewarded the fan with an autographed stick.

Check it out:

Pretty cool.

Crosby had a goal and an assist in the victory. And regardless of the Rangers’ loss, we’re sure the fan will remember this game for a long time.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties