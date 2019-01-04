Penguins’ Sidney Crosby Gifted Heckling Rangers Fan Stick After Game

Sidney Crosby is no stranger to getting heckled, whether it be Washington Capitals fans showing up with pacifiers in their mouths or signs calling him a cry baby.

The Pittsburgh Penguins star probably thought he had seen it all … until Wednesday night when his team took on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Crosby found himself in the penalty box in the first period of Pittsburgh’s 7-2 thumping of New York, and couldn’t help but overhear a Rangers fan relentlessly heckling him.

After the game, Crosby actually rewarded the fan with an autographed stick.

Check it out:

"Funny story from last night’s game. Guy sitting next to penalty box was lighting up Sid all game with some fantastic chirps. A trainer delivered this to him after the final buzzer." – @pickledotcom pic.twitter.com/9b7DkMw6nI — NHL (@NHL) January 3, 2019

Pretty cool.

Crosby had a goal and an assist in the victory. And regardless of the Rangers’ loss, we’re sure the fan will remember this game for a long time.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images