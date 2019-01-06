People’s United Bank Goal Of The Month: Pick Best Bruins Goal From December

It was an up-and-down month of December for the Boston Bruins.

The B’s battled injuries throughout the month en route to a 7-7-0 record. Boston opened January with a win against the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium, and have cruised to victories against the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres.

As exciting as a number of December games were, Bruins fans now have even more to be excited about because NESN and People’s United Bank are partnering up for the “People’s United Bank Goal of the Month” sweepstakes.

Below are three of the Bruins’ top goals from the month of December. Choose the one you think is the best of the bunch and enter to win a personal VIP tour of the NESN studio and watch the hockey pregame show live!

Here are this month’s nominees:

Goal 1: Torey Krug’s OT Winner Vs. Senators

The Black and Gold were locked in a battle with the Sens at Canadian Tire Centre, but Krug made sure the B’s went home with a win in overtime. The defenseman took a cross-crease pass from David Krejci and smoked a shot past Mike McKenna to give Boston a 2-1 win.

Goal 2: Sean Kuraly’s OT Tally Vs. Sabres

Boston finished December on a high note thanks to Kuraly. At 3:44 in the overtime period against the Sabres, the center ripped a shot from the left circle that led to a big rebound. He followed his shot and put the rebound home to give the B’s a 3-2 win.

Goal 3: Patrice Bergeron Scores In Return From Injury

Bergeron missed 16 games with a rib/sternoclavicular injury, but the veteran center returned to the lineup against the Nashville Predators and scored twice in Boston’s 5-2 win. At 15:10 in the first period, Bergeron took a pass from Charlie McAvoy, shifted left and ripped a shot under the bar to give the B’s an early 1-0 lead.

First, make sure you read and agree to the official rules (https://nesn.com/goal-of-the-month-official-rules/). Then cast your vote and completely fill out the form below and you will be entered into our monthly drawing for a chance to win a personal VIP tour of the NESN studio and watch the hockey pre-game show live in studio.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images