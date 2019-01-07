Photo Of Skip Bayless Flexing, Looking Jacked Will Make You Feel Weird

Say what you want about Skip Bayless, but you can’t deny the dude is yoked out of his gourd, bro.

If you follow the FS1 talking head on any of his social media platforms, then you probably know that good-ole Skippity Dippity loves getting swole at the gym. And, well, it looks like Bayless was doing some bicep curls Saturday night after his Dallas Cowboys beat the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Check out this pic:

Damn, Skip. You’re, like, sooo strong.

Your sports takes still stink, though.

(P.S.: Bayless 67 years old.)

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images